Trump holds rally in North Charleston on eve of Dems' South Carolina primary

FOXNews.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
President Trump took the stage to rally supporters in North Charleston on Friday evening and accused his Democratic critics of "politicizing" the coronavirus virus, a day before Democrats head to the polls in South Carolina to vote for their nominee to face him in November.
News video: Dems Hold Debate Ahead Of South Carolina Primary

Dems Hold Debate Ahead Of South Carolina Primary 02:06

 Democratic presidential hopefuls debated Tuesday night ahead of the South Carolina primary.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary [Video]Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders in South Carolina criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, which expanded to six new countries and sent global stock markets..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:57Published

Sanders slams Trump over coronavirus response [Video]Sanders slams Trump over coronavirus response

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump and his administration&apos;s handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the eve of South Carolina&apos;s fourth-in-the-nation nominating..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democracy 2020 Digest: GOP voters a potential factor in Dems’ South Carolina primary

South Carolina’s Democratic Party chair says his state’s open primary system is under attack from conservative activists. What Trav Robertson’s talking...
FOXNews.com

Democratic primary: Sanders says Biden's 'conventional' approach won't win

Democratic primary: Sanders says Biden's 'conventional' approach won't winSenator Bernie Sanders is going after Joe Biden, warning that a "conventional campaign" like the former Vice-President's won't defeat US President Donald...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.com

