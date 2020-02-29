Global  

Trump mocks Bloomberg’s height by crouching behind podium at CPAC

FOXNews.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
President Trump on Saturday delighted supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) by crouching behind a podium as he mocked billionaire Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg's performance at a recent debate.
