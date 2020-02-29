Biden Wins South Carolina Primary, AP Projects

Sunday, 1 March 2020 () The crucial win has the potential to resurrect Joe Biden's campaign after a series of poor finishes in other early voting states. The Associated Press projected the former vice president's victory.
GREENVILLE, S.C (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary election on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie Sanders aims to cement his status as the front-runner for the party’s nomination.
President Trump cited Joe Biden's South Carolina primary victory on Saturday to call for the end of Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign. FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •USATODAY.com •NPR •NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
National Review News Wire BREAKING: Former vice president Joe Biden wins the South Carolina primary. https://t.co/qW28I4cSgN https://t.co/lQw4TNJS3X 3 seconds ago