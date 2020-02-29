Global  

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary, AP Projects

NPR Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The crucial win has the potential to resurrect Joe Biden's campaign after a series of poor finishes in other early voting states. The Associated Press projected the former vice president's victory.
News video: Biden Seeks South Carolina Win, Resuscitate Bid

Biden Seeks South Carolina Win, Resuscitate Bid 00:36

 GREENVILLE, S.C (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary election on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie Sanders aims to cement his status as the front-runner for the party’s nomination.

Polls to close in South Carolina primary as Biden seeks crucial first win

Polls will close soon in Saturday's South Carolina Democratic presidential primary -- a race which is a must-win for former Vice President Joe Biden’s...
FOXNews.com

Trump says Biden's South Carolina win should end 'Mini Mike Bloomberg’s joke of a campaign'

President Trump cited Joe Biden's South Carolina primary victory on Saturday to call for the end of Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comNPRNYTimes.com

