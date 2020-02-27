Global  

U.S. signs peace agreement with Taliban

CBS News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
On Saturday, the United States signed a historic peace agreement with the Taliban. It has the potential to end America’s longest war, which began in 2001. Imitaz Tyab reports.
 U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.

US and Taliban sign historic peace deal [Video]US and Taliban sign historic peace deal

02: A peace deal between the United States and the Taliban has been sealed, as the US agrees to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal [Video]Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal

Peace deal signed in Qatari capital, Doha, will pave the way for the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

What Trump's 'peace' agreement with Taliban really means

What Trump's 'peace' agreement with Taliban really means(CNN)The Trump administration is close to signing a "peace" agreement with the Taliban, but let's not kid ourselves; this is really a withdrawal agreement in the...
US set to sign peace deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States is poised to sign a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed...
