President Trump picks John Raticliffe as the new intelligence director

CBS News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
President Trump picked John Ratcliffe to be the new Director of National Intelligence. Officials have questioned Ratcliffe’s experience for the position, in which he’ll lead the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies. Catherine Herridge reports.
 One of President Trump's campaign promises was to get a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada. PolitiFact Wisconsin looks at a claim about the trade deals impact on Wisconsin's economy.

