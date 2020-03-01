Global  

Biden takes aim at Sanders before U.S. Democratic Super Tuesday contests

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden, fresh off his first victory in the race for the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination, took aim at front-runner Bernie Sanders on Sunday ahead of the Super Tuesday contests that could reshape the campaign to pick the party's 2020 nominee.
News video: Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary 00:32

 According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders decisively for his first victory of the 2020 election campaign. Biden’s bid has been gaining steam after...

What’s Next For Joe Biden? [Video]What’s Next For Joe Biden?

Joe Biden’s campaign adviser and allies say their challenge is now to seize on the momentum from South Carolina. They want to lock down the moderate wing of the Democratic party, making it a choice..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Bloomberg Not Liked In South Carolina [Video]Bloomberg Not Liked In South Carolina

Michael Bloomberg was not on the ballot for South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary. According to Reuters, Bloomberg will appear in the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday. Edison..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Democrats Biden, Sanders brawl as U.S. Super Tuesday contests loom

Joe Biden, fresh off his first victory in the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential race, traded barbs with front-runner Bernie Sanders on Sunday before the Super...
Reuters

Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, Warren $29 million, Biden $18 million

Democratic U.S. presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, his campaign said on Sunday, and will launch new television ad buys in...
Reuters

