Biden takes aim at Sanders before U.S. Democratic Super Tuesday contests
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Joe Biden, fresh off his first victory in the race for the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination, took aim at front-runner Bernie Sanders on Sunday ahead of the Super Tuesday contests that could reshape the campaign to pick the party's 2020 nominee.
