Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Dem candidates visit Selma on Bloody Sunday, as Bloomberg gets cold reception

Dem candidates visit Selma on Bloody Sunday, as Bloomberg gets cold reception

FOXNews.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg, who has faced sharp criticism from opponents and activists saying some of his policies as New York City mayor disenfranchised people of color, got a cold reception at a church in Selma, Alabama, marking 55 years after “Bloody Sunday,” as multiple Democrats seeking the White House visited the historic city.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Remembering 'Bloody Sunday': Nedra Cooper of Delta Sigma Theta explains the significance of the Las Vegas march

Remembering 'Bloody Sunday': Nedra Cooper of Delta Sigma Theta explains the significance of the Las Vegas march 02:18

 The Las Vegas chapter of Delta Sigma Theta is hosting a march in remembrance of "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, Alabama 55 years ago this month. On March 7, 1965 around 600 people attempted to march for voting rights when Alabama state troopers violently attacked the peaceful demonstrators. The Las Vegas...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reenacting Bloody Sunday march in Las Vegas [Video]Reenacting Bloody Sunday march in Las Vegas

NEWS: A Las Vegas Sorority is reenacting the march which galvanized the Civil Rights Movement in 1965.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats gather for ‘Bloody Sunday’ commemoration in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates gathered Sunday in this crucible of the civil rights movement to appeal for black support in a town where...
Seattle Times

Selma churchgoers turn their backs on Bloomberg

Bloomberg addressed the congregation at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday.
CBS News


Tweets about this

Anti_MSM_News

Anti-MainStreamMedia Dem candidates visit Selma on Bloody Sunday, as Bloomberg gets cold reception https://t.co/4gIgGOomOf https://t.co/4MBaoO4Nou 1 hour ago

Brian43910197

Brian Espinal RT @raybae689: Dem candidates visit Selma on Bloody Sunday, as Bloomberg gets cold reception https://t.co/kzbmZzN8or https://t.co/WQGwRLBRTW 2 hours ago

paulrhaney

Paul Haney RT @Blackdi51264299: Near the end of his speech, nearly a dozen attendees in the pews stood up and turned their backs to the presidential c… 4 hours ago

HartwigBrion

Brion Hartwig RT @joepalojoe: Dem candidates visit Selma on Bloody Sunday, as Bloomberg gets cold reception https://t.co/ZdmCNNImpB 4 hours ago

JaylaWhitfield

Jayla Whitfield RT @FoxNewsMMR: NEW: 2020 Democratic candidates visit Selma to attend 'Bloody Sunday' remembrance events - @JaylaWhitfield has the story fr… 4 hours ago

FoxNewsMMR

Fox News MMR NEW: 2020 Democratic candidates visit Selma to attend 'Bloody Sunday' remembrance events - @JaylaWhitfield has the… https://t.co/zsFmQQsEpC 4 hours ago

joepalojoe

Joe Dem candidates visit Selma on Bloody Sunday, as Bloomberg gets cold reception https://t.co/ZdmCNNImpB 4 hours ago

TrendardNews

Trendard Global Trending News Breaking News: Dem candidates visit Selma on Bloody Sunday, as Bloomberg gets cold reception https://t.co/pJOcTdRbtI https://t.co/Jnd6rrEqnC 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.