Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > CBS News Battleground Tracker: Sanders leads in Texas and California with Biden close behind

CBS News Battleground Tracker: Sanders leads in Texas and California with Biden close behind

CBS News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Bernie Sanders leading the field in California and Texas ahead of Super Tuesday. Joe Biden is running close behind after his big win in South Carolina. Nikole Killion reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Swoops In On California To Target Sanders, Bloomberg

Biden Swoops In On California To Target Sanders, Bloomberg 00:34

 US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took his resurgent campaign to California on Tuesday. It was a last-minute push to take a piece out of front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum. California is a tantalizing prize in Super Tuesday elections in 14 states. After a landslide victory in South...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SUPER TUESDAY: CBS News Correspondent Musadiq Bidar Discusses CA Primary [Video]SUPER TUESDAY: CBS News Correspondent Musadiq Bidar Discusses CA Primary

CBSN Bay Area's Anne Makovec spoke with CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Musadiq Bidar about California's huge delegate prize in Super Tuesday. (3-3-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:20Published

Tight Race In Texas For Joe Biden And Bernie Sanders [Video]Tight Race In Texas For Joe Biden And Bernie Sanders

Of all 14 Super Tuesday states, Texas is the closest race for former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CBS News Battleground Tracker: 2020 contenders gear up for Super Tuesday contests

CBS News Elections & Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe break down new polling in Texas and California ahead of Super...
CBS News

Biden leading the pack in South Carolina ahead of primary

Our new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll has Joe Biden leading the pack in South Carolina ahead of Saturday's primary. But Bernie Sanders is closing in fast...
CBS News


Tweets about this

drnoahross

Noah Ross CBS News Battleground Tracker: Sanders leads in Texas and California with Biden close behind - CBS Evening News https://t.co/zHRepqLwsF 1 hour ago

electionsmn

Sasquatch Strategies CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll: In New Hampshire, Sanders’ Support V. Buttigieg Bounce https://t.co/ZTjV3PDDQJ https://t.co/pi5ekbMCAA 11 hours ago

planthollywood

(((cassandrasilver)) RT @OpinionToday: Battleground Tracker poll: Sanders and Biden in fight for big prizes of California, Texas (CBS News) Details: https://t.c… 11 hours ago

DeannaFryTV

Deanna Fry RT @CBSNews: CBS News Battleground Tracker poll: Sanders and Biden in fight for big prizes of California, Texas https://t.co/MvPebukmHo htt… 17 hours ago

quincy59

Sharon CBS News Battleground Tracker poll: Sanders and Biden in fight for big prizes of California, Texas https://t.co/Tm11dKMWrs via @CBSPolitics 19 hours ago

CBSNews

CBS News CBS News Battleground Tracker poll: Sanders and Biden in fight for big prizes of California, Texas… https://t.co/7R4xS2QgqR 20 hours ago

wilmastaton

@wilmastaton RT @BetoMedia: “Sanders also leads the field in Texas” “These support levels would translate into a substantial delegate lead for Sanders.”… 1 day ago

granny_belle

Granny Belle RT @wjz: Super Tuesday is tomorrow - people in 14 states and one territory will vote for who they want to be the Democratic presidential no… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.