CBS News Battleground Tracker: Sanders leads in Texas and California with Biden close behind
Monday, 2 March 2020 () A CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Bernie Sanders leading the field in California and Texas ahead of Super Tuesday. Joe Biden is running close behind after his big win in South Carolina. Nikole Killion reports.
US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took his resurgent campaign to California on Tuesday. It was a last-minute push to take a piece out of front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum. California is a tantalizing prize in Super Tuesday elections in 14 states. After a landslide victory in South...