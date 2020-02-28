Watch live: Jacinda Ardern to give update on Covid-19 coronavirus travel restrictions
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce whether the Government will extend the current coronavirus travel ban to foreign nationals coming to New Zealand.The current ban is for China and Iran, and Ardern will give a...
The Government has announced a raft of new measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, including new travel restrictions from Iran.The decision will not allow... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •FOXNews.com •bizjournals •Reuters
Watch VideoPresident Trump says travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border might have to be considered to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
In a... Newsy Also reported by •Reuters •Terra Daily
