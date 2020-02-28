Global  

Watch live: Jacinda Ardern to give update on Covid-19 coronavirus travel restrictions

New Zealand Herald Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Watch live: Jacinda Ardern to give update on Covid-19 coronavirus travel restrictionsPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce whether the Government will extend the current coronavirus travel ban to foreign nationals coming to New Zealand.The current ban is for China and Iran, and Ardern will give a...
News video: Coronavirus Update: White House Announces New Travel Restrictions, FDA Approves Testing In New York State

Coronavirus Update: White House Announces New Travel Restrictions, FDA Approves Testing In New York State 02:33

 The White House has announced new travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and the FDA just approved testing for the virus in New York State; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

