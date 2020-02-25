Hillary Clinton to appear on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ days after Super Tuesday
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state who lost to President Trump in 2016, is scheduled to appear on a popular Bravo talk show just two days after Super Tuesday and likely face questions-- once again-- whether or not she'll run for president.
Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacted to the sexual assault conviction of Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday. The Democrat pushed back on concerns over the former Hollywood mogul's past..