14 States Will Participate In Super Tuesday's Nominating Contests
Monday, 2 March 2020 () NPR's David Greene talks to Karen Finney, a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, about whether the Democratic race will be more defined after Super Tuesday states vote.
