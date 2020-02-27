Global  

14 States Will Participate In Super Tuesday's Nominating Contests

NPR Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
NPR's David Greene talks to Karen Finney, a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, about whether the Democratic race will be more defined after Super Tuesday states vote.
Everything to Know About Super Tuesday

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday 01:28

 Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S. states for Democrats abroad and in Samoa. More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday....

Buttigieg's Sudden Drop Out Reshaping Race As Super Tuesday Quickly Approaches [Video]Buttigieg's Sudden Drop Out Reshaping Race As Super Tuesday Quickly Approaches

With Super Tuesday right around the corner, Pete Buttigieg's sudden drop out of the presidential race is rapidly reshaping the playing field. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-1-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:31Published

Bernie Sanders Stops In San Jose Ahead Of Super Tuesday [Video]Bernie Sanders Stops In San Jose Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Senator Bernie Sanders made a campaign stop in San Jose on Sunday ahead of California's critical primary on Super Tuesday. Kiet Do reports. (3-1-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:42Published


Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders is the Democratic front-runner, but a win by former vice-president Joe Biden in Saturday’s South Carolina primary could give him a boost ahead...
CBC.ca

Biden's ad buy in Super Tuesday states dwarfed by rivals

As he pours resources into winning Saturday’s primary in his ‘firewall’ state of South Carolina, former Vice President Joe Biden’s finally taking to the...
FOXNews.com

