Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of Presidential Race

RTTNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg has ended his historic presidential campaign after poor performance in Nevada and South Carolina primaries. Buttigieg, who is the first openly gay man to launch a presidential bid, finished far behind the Democratic front-runners in the two states. Buttigieg surprisingly won the Iowa caucuses on February 3 and gave a tough fight to front-runner Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire,
News video: Pete Buttigieg Ending Presidential Campaign

Pete Buttigieg Ending Presidential Campaign 00:20

 Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is ending his campaign, according to reports.

