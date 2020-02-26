Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Monday, 2 March 2020 () Pete Buttigieg has ended his historic presidential campaign after poor performance in Nevada and South Carolina primaries. Buttigieg, who is the first openly gay man to launch a presidential bid, finished far behind the Democratic front-runners in the two states. Buttigieg surprisingly won the Iowa caucuses on February 3 and gave a tough fight to front-runner Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire,
