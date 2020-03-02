Coronavirus And Super Tuesday Voting: It's Touchy

Global  

With concern growing about the spread of the coronavirus, officials in a number of Super Tuesday states are taking extra precautions to assure voters that it's safe to go to the polls.
 There are some last minute changes to the voting rules in California that should make things a little easier for everyone ahead of Super Tuesday. Wilson Walker reports. (3-2-2020)

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: How Super Tuesday states are trying to prevent its spread at the polls

As Super Tuesday gets underway and the majority of the nation’s voters line up to vote for their candidate in the presidential primary, government officials...
FOXNews.com

Trump: Biden 'doesn't know where he is, or what he's doing'

Trump: Biden 'doesn't know where he is, or what he's doing'President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding,...
WorldNews


