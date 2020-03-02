Global  

A Look Back At The Now-Suspended Presidential Campaign Of 'Mayor Pete'

NPR Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspended his presidential campaign Sunday night — but not before exceeding early expectations.
News video: Pete Buttigieg ends his historic presidential campaign

Pete Buttigieg ends his historic presidential campaign

 Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign for President Sunday night, concluding the White House bid that vaulted the once-unknown mayor from South Bend, Indiana, to a top presidential contender.

