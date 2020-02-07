Global  

U.S. Republican seeks first subpoena in Hunter Biden probe

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Days after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden scored a major win at his party's primary in South Carolina, a Republican U.S. senator is seeking the first subpoena in a probe of his son Hunter Biden's role at Ukraine gas company Burisma.
