Trump attacks Federal Reserve’s Powell over coronavirus response

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
President Trump early Tuesday took aim at the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell over the central bank's refusal to cut interest rates like other countries in order to defend against a financial downturn threatening the global economy due to the coronavirus.
