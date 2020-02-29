Global  

Super Tuesday could leave race even more unsettled, as Biden aims to check Sanders’ momentum

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden – who nearly pulled even with front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the delegate hunt thanks to a larger than expected victory in South Carolina – is aiming to prevent Sanders capturing a large lead in the crucial battle for convention delegates. Biden’s goal is to firmly cement his status as the moderate alternative to Sanders – the populist lawmaker who describes himself as a democratic socialist.
