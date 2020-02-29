Super Tuesday could leave race even more unsettled, as Biden aims to check Sanders’ momentum
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Joe Biden – who nearly pulled even with front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the delegate hunt thanks to a larger than expected victory in South Carolina – is aiming to prevent Sanders capturing a large lead in the crucial battle for convention delegates. Biden’s goal is to firmly cement his status as the moderate alternative to Sanders – the populist lawmaker who describes himself as a democratic socialist.
The Daily News reports that Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering endorsing Joe Biden for president Monday.
The endorsement would come after talking to former President Obama about his bombshell decision to pull out of the race.
CNN reported that Mayor Pete is “mulling an endorsement” of the...
Joe Biden was poised to win the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate..
The Democrats’ 2020 nominating fight turned to South Carolina on Saturday for the first-in-the-South primary, with Joe Biden confident that his popularity with... France 24 Also reported by •WorldNews •Seattle Times •Reuters •CBC.ca