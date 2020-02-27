Global  

Michael Bloomberg Stumps In Florida On Super Tuesday

cbs4.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
It is a big day for the Democratic presidential candidates, when 14 states vote on Super Tuesday. While Florida is not a Super Tuesday state, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is spending Super Tuesday stumping across Miami and other parts of the Sunshine state.
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg campaigns in Clarksville

Bloomberg campaigns in Clarksville 01:50

 Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg stopped in Clarksville days before Super Tuesday.

