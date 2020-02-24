Anushay Hossain Roe v. Wade might not matter after Supreme Court decides June Medical Services v Russo - CBS News https://t.co/fgbqvYwJjR 4 hours ago Lisa 📚🐾 Y'all, things like this is why we need to vote in ALL elections, not just presidential ones. Roe v. Wade might not… https://t.co/ktjbF36NwN 5 hours ago Tim O. Nowland Roe v. Wade might not matter after Supreme Court decides this case https://t.co/GJMvDSZBGH 9 hours ago Tester Smith Roe v. Wade might not matter after Supreme Court decides this case https://t.co/FRt0GUlKXx 12 hours ago doc tucson RT @BEVHOWARD40: Roe v. Wade might not matter after Supreme Court decides this case https://t.co/B3qZjpBV1W via @CBSNews 13 hours ago Terry hoover RT @jilevin: Roe v. Wade might not matter after Supreme Court decides this case https://t.co/82jq8AaLns 14 hours ago Beverly A Howard🌊🌊 Roe v. Wade might not matter after Supreme Court decides this case https://t.co/B3qZjpBV1W via @CBSNews 15 hours ago Mae Hughes Roe v. Wade might not matter after Supreme Court decides this case https://t.co/3dOEdbvR2l 18 hours ago