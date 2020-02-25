Global  

Hillary Clinton Documentary Series Set To Premiere

NPR Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Hillary Clinton and filmmaker Nanette Burstein about the documentary Hillary, to be released on Hulu on March 6, and Clinton's experience running for president.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Hillary Clinton Teams Up With Daughter Chelsea For Gardening Book [Video]Hillary Clinton Teams Up With Daughter Chelsea For Gardening Book

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton have teamed up to write a children’s book on gardening.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published

'It was time for an accounting': Hillary Clinton on Weinstein [Video]'It was time for an accounting': Hillary Clinton on Weinstein

Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacted to the sexual assault conviction of Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday. The Democrat pushed back on concerns over the former Hollywood mogul's past..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hulu in March: Here’s Everything Coming and Going

Hulu in March: Here’s Everything Coming and GoingHulu is out with its list of everything new coming and going in March, and the new additions include the three-episode series premiere of “Little Fires...
The Wrap

New 'Hillary' documentary aims to unpack the myth

Her first name is so iconic that adding a surname is not even necessary: "Hillary," a new documentary on the Clinton who lost to Donald Trump in 2016, made its...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

EINClintonNews

EIN Clinton News Hillary Clinton Documentary Series Set To Premiere https://t.co/89YOtUlmH1 33 minutes ago

CNYCentral

CNYCentral Will you watch the new candid four-hour documentary series about Hillary Clinton? https://t.co/iqq0eAL2nr 33 minutes ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Hillary Clinton Documentary Series Set To Premiere https://t.co/RHHhX77JCS 45 minutes ago

CBS12

WPEC CBS12 News The former first lady has a new documentary series out this week! https://t.co/XoCQVQ733s 2 hours ago

gelinda

gelinda RT @WTOP: Since losing the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton has released a memoir about that defeat, launched a political action committee an… 3 hours ago

WTOP

WTOP Since losing the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton has released a memoir about that defeat, launched a political actio… https://t.co/Y2GMatzq7k 3 hours ago

alpha_fts

AlphaFTS Baloney: Utter nonsense, not necessarily evil lies, but just words that mean nothing, also used to describe an unsk… https://t.co/rNJMvuYD9Y 3 hours ago

TheNationalUAE

The National Review: Why Hillary Clinton's new Hulu series is as much a tragedy as it is a documentary https://t.co/QFouqERI6L 12 hours ago

