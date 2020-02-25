Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > For Mike Bloomberg Campaign, The First Actual Test Before Voters

For Mike Bloomberg Campaign, The First Actual Test Before Voters

NPR Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg faces voters for the first time today — a true test of whether his campaign has built real strength off of the massive sums of money he's spent so far.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Mike Bloomberg Opens Offices In East Liberty

Mike Bloomberg Opens Offices In East Liberty 01:37

 The former New York City Mayor and Democratic candidate for president, Mike Bloomberg, opened his campaign offices in East Liberty on Sunday, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders [Video]Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Mike Bloomberg Withdraws From Presidential Race [Video]Mike Bloomberg Withdraws From Presidential Race

Mike Bloomberg is dropping out of the race, after spending a whopping $500 million on his campaign.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Slams Trump For ‘Cruel’ Child Separation Policy In New Mailers To Super Tuesday Latino Voters

Bloomberg Slams Trump For ‘Cruel’ Child Separation Policy In New Mailers To Super Tuesday Latino VotersThe first look at bilingual mailers aimed at Latino voters in Super Tuesday states from billionaire Mike Bloomberg's campaign, show that he is directly taking on...
Mediaite Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReutersFOXNews.com

Mike Bloomberg's campaign has tapped former network executives with ties to late night comedians and professional athletes to drum up support in pop culture

Mike Bloomberg's campaign has tapped former network executives with ties to late night comedians and professional athletes to drum up support in pop culture· Mike Bloomberg has brought on Andy Stotsky and Kent Alterman, the former presidents of NBCUniversal's E! and ViacomCBS's Comedy Central, as campaign advisors,...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maniszko

Paula Maniszko RT @DrJasonJohnson: Warren's 30 second take-down of Bloomberg in the first debate blunted his money advantage and cleared a path for Biden… 13 seconds ago

mortgageconsult

Pam #Resist KEEP UP THE GREAT ADS AGAINST TRUMP MIKE, AND THANKS FOR PUTTING COUNTRY FIRST #MikeBloomberg https://t.co/xJofWa3He5 1 minute ago

Grum2many1

Darlene Thomas RT @CP_Numenor: Biden wasn’t my first choice. He wasn’t even my second choice... But, if Joe gets the nomination, I will become the bigges… 6 minutes ago

fieldsofme

fieldsofme 💯 wish he had never been a part of it in the first place --> Bloomberg suspends presidential campaign, endorses Bid… https://t.co/sSxV3crmg5 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.