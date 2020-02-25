For Mike Bloomberg Campaign, The First Actual Test Before Voters
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg faces voters for the first time today — a true test of whether his campaign has built real strength off of the massive sums of money he's spent so far.
