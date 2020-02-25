Hillary Clinton Documentary Series Set To Premiere

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Hillary Clinton and filmmaker Nanette Burstein about the documentary Hillary, to be released on Hulu on March 6, and Clinton's experience running for president.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Hillary Clinton Teams Up With Daughter Chelsea For Gardening Book Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton have teamed up to write a children’s book on gardening. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:38Published 1 day ago 'It was time for an accounting': Hillary Clinton on Weinstein Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacted to the sexual assault conviction of Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday. The Democrat pushed back on concerns over the former Hollywood mogul's past.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hulu in March: Here’s Everything Coming and Going Hulu is out with its list of everything new coming and going in March, and the new additions include the three-episode series premiere of “Little Fires...

The Wrap 2 days ago



New 'Hillary' documentary aims to unpack the myth Her first name is so iconic that adding a surname is not even necessary: "Hillary," a new documentary on the Clinton who lost to Donald Trump in 2016, made its...

Deutsche Welle 1 week ago





Tweets about this