Elizabeth Warren Campaign Presses On Through Super Tuesday

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pressing on with her presidential campaign despite little success in the primaries so far. Her home state of Massachusetts is voting today, on Super Tuesday.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Biden's Political Comeback Nothing about the former vice president's electoral history, hitherto lackluster campaign and the dynamics of this presidential race suggested his Super Tuesday rampage. The former vice president's.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published 42 minutes ago Lisa Nandy On Her Love Of Britney Spears Lisa Nandy spoke of her love of Britney Spears and how she hoped she would win her round to Elizabeth Warren's campaign if they became friends during an exclusive chat with HuffPost UK's Paul Waugh. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published 46 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources PHOTOS: Elizabeth Warren makes campaign stop at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren makes a stop in Colorado during her Democratic presidential campaign at Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday,...

Denver Post 1 week ago



Democrat Warren reassessing path forward after disappointing 'Super Tuesday,' campaign aide says Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is "talking to her team to assess the path forward," a campaign aide said on Wednesday, after the U.S. senator...

Reuters 54 minutes ago





Tweets about this