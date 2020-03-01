Voters in four big Super Tuesday states cite coronavirus as factor: Edison Research
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () About three out of four Democratic primary voters in four big states - California, Texas, Virginia and North Carolina - said the new coronavirus was a factor in their vote on Tuesday, according to exit polls analyzed by Edison Research.
