President Trump: Fed should lead instead of being led

CBS News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
President Trump is criticizing the Federal Reserve for not taking more action on interest rates. This comes after the Fed slashed rates Tuesday to combat economic concerns stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Politico's Daniel Lippman and the Wall Street Journal's Gabriel Rubin discuss how lawmakers and the White House are reacting to the Fed's decision.
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Not Happy Fed Cut Interest Rates By Just 50 Basis Points

Trump Not Happy Fed Cut Interest Rates By Just 50 Basis Points 00:37

 President Trump slammed the Federal Reserve.

