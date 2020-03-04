Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Tillis, Cunningham matchup set in North Carolina swing-seat Senate race

Tillis, Cunningham matchup set in North Carolina swing-seat Senate race

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Democrat Cal Cunningham beat out a crowded field of Democrats seeking the party’s nomination in North Carolina to face incumbent GOP Sen. Thom Tillis in November – a seat Democrats are eyeing as a pickup opportunity.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Brian43910197

Brian Espinal RT @raybae689: Tillis, Cunningham matchup set in North Carolina swing-seat Senate race https://t.co/k2ctMjuzRr https://t.co/MLYpIyNTeS 2 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Tillis, Cunningham matchup set in North Carolina swing-seat Senate race https://t.co/k2ctMjuzRr https://t.co/MLYpIyNTeS 3 hours ago

joepalojoe

Joe Tillis, Cunningham matchup set in North Carolina swing-seat Senate race https://t.co/Ek2Wuc1leY 3 hours ago

billymjonesMACK

Billy Mack Jones Tillis, Cunningham matchup set in North Carolina swing-seat Senate race https://t.co/zXh2tJr5WR 4 hours ago

stevenfretz1

steven fretz RT @asheborn57: Tillis, Cunningham matchup set in North Carolina swing-seat Senate race https://t.co/LKNaK68AgK #FoxNews 4 hours ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Tillis, Cunningham matchup set in North Carolina swing-seat Senate race | Fox News https://t.co/wF1eVlSptR 4 hours ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Tillis, Cunningham matchup set in North Carolina swing-seat Senate race https://t.co/oktdnnRw82 4 hours ago

DMarceeux

Dominique Marceeux RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Tillis, Cunningham matchup set in North Carolina swing-seat Senate race https://t.co/ytYxBfnQJd @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.