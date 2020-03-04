Global  

'Let Dairy Die' protesters storm stage during Biden victory speech on Super Tuesday

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020
“Let Dairy Die” protesters stormed the stage at Joe Biden’s victory speech in Los Angeles after the former vice president claimed victory in eight Super Tuesday states.
News video: Protesters storm stage during Biden Super Tuesday speech

Protesters storm stage during Biden Super Tuesday speech 00:36

 During his Super Tuesday speech, former Vice President Joe Biden was interrupted by protesters in Los Angeles, California.

Super Tuesday: Protestors storm stage during live Joe Biden speech

Joe Biden has been interrupted by protesters storming his stage in California, where he was delivering a victory speech after at least half a dozen wins on Super...
Independent

Joe Biden's Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)

Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)Protesters affiliated with the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden during what amounted to his Super...
The Wrap Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphMediaiteReuters

