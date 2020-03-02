Warren places third in home state Massachusetts, after vowing to keep campaign going
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in a distant third in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, in a likely devastating blow for her campaign even as she vowed hours earlier to keep going in the race.
Elizabeth Warren may not even win her own state on Super Tuesday.
According to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average Bernie Sanders has a five-point lead over Warren.
Warren’s lack of an obvious lead does not portend great things for her candidacy.
Second place would be a humiliating result for...