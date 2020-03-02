Global  

Warren places third in home state Massachusetts, after vowing to keep campaign going

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in a distant third in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, in a likely devastating blow for her campaign even as she vowed hours earlier to keep going in the race. 
News video: Should Elizabeth Warren Drop Out?

Should Elizabeth Warren Drop Out? 00:44

 Elizabeth Warren may not even win her own state on Super Tuesday. According to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average Bernie Sanders has a five-point lead over Warren. Warren’s lack of an obvious lead does not portend great things for her candidacy. Second place would be a humiliating result for...

Campaign 2020: Mike Bloomberg's Hometown Neighbors Speak Out On Presidential Ambitions [Video]Campaign 2020: Mike Bloomberg's Hometown Neighbors Speak Out On Presidential Ambitions

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg was raised in a modest one-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:00Published

Political Leaders In Massachusetts Campaign For Elizabeth Warren [Video]Political Leaders In Massachusetts Campaign For Elizabeth Warren

While Elizabeth Warren was in Alabama on Sunday, her supporters were campaigning on her behalf in Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:02Published


Warren’s future uncertain after loss in home state of Mass.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The future of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign was in serious doubt after she was defeated in Tuesday’s Democratic primary...
Seattle Times

Biden takes Massachusetts, defeating home state Sen. Warren and Sanders, NBC projects

euronews

ladypilot1962

Ladypilot1962 @ewarren Warren places third in home state Massachusetts. Bye bye bye. 3 minutes ago

dbritten7

⭐️DeplorableDiane⭐️ RT @gholland04: 💥💥💥 Warren places third in home state Massachusetts, after vowing to keep campaign going ... bye bye Pocahontas !! ⁦@rea… 4 minutes ago

Swiftteagle

Tsali Adsila 2020 Year of the S.C. Swamp fOx 169th Warren places third in home state Massachusetts, after vowing to keep campaign going https://t.co/QqQ6idOCOA… https://t.co/O29CX1WSOe 6 minutes ago

msfauxreporter

Trumpette 🇺🇸Trump 2020 @gholland04 @realDonaldTrump Warren places 3rd in home state...OUCH https://t.co/9I9MXD8Xfo 6 minutes ago

tvt_news

TVT News Warren places third in home state Massachusetts, after vowing to keep campaign going https://t.co/ic1sqp8eOn 7 minutes ago

DavisCoole

Davis Coole Warren places third in home state Massachusetts, after vowing to keep campaign going https://t.co/lp8Elh6KG0 #FoxNews 7 minutes ago

sstuff3

Scott Stufflebeam There's defeated and then there's SAD. 🤦‍♂️ Unable to win your own state. Bye Bye Liz! 💥 Brokered DNC Convention… https://t.co/cBjRlDDS1g 10 minutes ago

Juanpablo0905

Juan Pablo Cuellar🇨🇴🇺🇸 Warren places third in home state Massachusetts, after vowing to keep campaign going https://t.co/vbwmY7ix81 11 minutes ago

