Bernie backer Ilhan Omar swipes at Warren: 'Imagine if the progressives consolidated'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., took a thinly veiled shot late Tuesday at Sen. Elizabeth Warren for not dropping out of the Democratic primary race and throwing her support behind the freshman lawmaker’s candidate of choice, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries.
