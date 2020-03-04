Jill Biden, Symone Sanders push protesters aside during Biden speech

Sherry Enderby RT @finneyk: No matter who you voted for - these are two badass women! “Super Tuesday: Joe Biden Protesters Stopped By Jill Biden And Symon… 5 seconds ago Ava RT @TheRickyDavila: Damn, Dr. Jill Biden and Joe’s younger sister surrounded him like Secret Service agents to protect him, then Symone San… 1 minute ago Caroline spencer RT @JoGonx: I want Jill Biden and Symone Sanders in charge of kicking Trump & his spawn out of the White House. https://t.co/VKUhMe602J 1 minute ago Ava RT @davidmackau: Amazing Getty photo of Jill Biden fighting off that anti-dairy protester. Symone Sanders is behind her, getting ready to t… 2 minutes ago Jack Holmgren RT @TheRickyDavila: As lunatic protestors rushed the stage tonight, we saw Dr. Jill Biden and Joe’s younger sister surround him without thi… 2 minutes ago 🥴🥴🥴 RT @BuzzFeedNews: When a second protester stormed the stage during Joe Biden's speech, the women of the Biden campaign fought back, with Ji… 2 minutes ago Willie Bates RT @PalmerReport: Jill Biden @DrBiden and Symone Sanders @SymoneDSanders physically fended off the goons who charged Joe Biden tonight. Ka… 2 minutes ago