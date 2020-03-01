Global  

Fox News Voter Analysis: Biden, Sanders emerge from Dem pack on Super Tuesday

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Democratic Primary took a dramatic turn Tuesday, with Joe Biden winning at least eight states to continue his comeback story. At the same time, Bernie Sanders took home at least four states, including a win in delegate-rich California to set up a showdown between the two in the primaries ahead. Maine and the key state of Texas remained extraordinarily close.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Tuesday: A Breakdown Of The Winners

Super Tuesday: A Breakdown Of The Winners 01:21

 CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov has a final Super Tuesday update for the night.

Southland voters going to the polls Tuesday will play a significant role in determining a tight Democratic presidential race that saw the number of candidates shrink significantly over the past few..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:09Published

Joe Biden has surged on Super Tuesday, winning eight of the 14 states up for offer in the Democratic primary battle. The battle now appears a two-horse race, with Bernie Sanders taking four states -..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published


Fox News Voter Analysis: In South Carolina, Biden’s firewall holds

Former Vice President Joe Biden notched his first win of the Democratic primary season in South Carolina, cruising to victory thanks to strong support from black...
FOXNews.com

Biden takes aim at Sanders before U.S. Democratic Super Tuesday contests

Joe Biden, fresh off his first victory in the race for the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination, took aim at front-runner Bernie Sanders on Sunday ahead of...
Reuters

