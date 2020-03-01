Global  

Breaking down the Super Tuesday primary results

CBS News Wednesday, 4 March 2020
The Super Tuesday primary elections have turned the Democratic presidential race into a close two-man contest between former front-runner Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. The former vice president won nine of Tuesday’s 14 primaries, completing a remarkable turnaround from just a week ago. Mike Bloomberg, who poured millions of dollars into his campaign, finished far behind alongside Elizabeth Warren. Ed O’Keefe breaks down where each of the candidates stand coming out of the races.
 Colorado’s Democratic and Republican primaries will take place Tuesday, and some Democratic primary voters might be wondering what to do if they’ve voted for one of the three candidates who have dropped out of the race in the past few days.

