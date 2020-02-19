Philofreedom Trust Sessions? https://t.co/hRx3QmvmMD 42 seconds ago Anthony Russo Trump tears into Jeff Sessions after former AG forced into runoff for old Senate seat https://t.co/MagRxE4Yaj… https://t.co/MhEm04fH9Z 1 minute ago Richard L Champion Jeff Sessions was a mistake, period! President Trump has little sympathy for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions… https://t.co/H5cjLshLVh 2 minutes ago Freedom Ouch...what do you think Qbees? Trump tears into Jeff Sessions after former AG forced into runoff for old Senate s… https://t.co/nqIGpjqyW9 10 minutes ago RedState Trump tears into Jeff Sessions after former AG forced into runoff for old Senate seat https://t.co/7oZRHph5ww Trum… https://t.co/CgND5jlJyQ 15 minutes ago JJ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ RT @gholland04: President Trump tears into Jeff Sessions after former AG forced into runoff for old Senate seat ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ https:… 17 minutes ago Gary Holland 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇺🇸 President Trump tears into Jeff Sessions after former AG forced into runoff for old Senate seat ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ https://t.co/ShXjdhcDH7 19 minutes ago Wilda Bezet Trump tears into Jeff Sessions after former AG forced into runoff for old Senate seat | Fox News I’m sure Mr.Sessio… https://t.co/ZvfL0BwYUG 20 minutes ago