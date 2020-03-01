Sanders touts big Super Tuesday win in California

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Bernie Sanders, former front-runner of the Democratic primary, fell just behind Joe Biden on Super Tuesday after the former vice president pulled off a few surprise victories. Sanders is likely to take most of California’s delegates after the state finishes its count, joining his wins in Vermont, Colorado and Utah. Nancy Cordes is in Sanders’ home state of Vermont to report on his campaign’s next steps. 👓 View full article

