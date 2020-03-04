Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > After Biden speech disrupted, U.S. lawmakers want Secret Service to protect candidates

After Biden speech disrupted, U.S. lawmakers want Secret Service to protect candidates

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday sought Secret Service protection for Democratic presidential candidates, after Joe Biden's wife and a senior staffer had to protect the former vice president from protesters during a victory speech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Vice President Joe Biden Gives Speech In Baldwin Hills, Protesters Briefly Interrupt

Former Vice President Joe Biden Gives Speech In Baldwin Hills, Protesters Briefly Interrupt 01:38

 Former Vice President Joe Biden gave a speech in Baldwin Hills Tuesday night as the results of Super Tuesday continued to roll in.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Gets Wife And Sister Mixed Up During Super Tuesday Speech [Video]Joe Biden Gets Wife And Sister Mixed Up During Super Tuesday Speech

Former vice president Joe Biden celebrated a string of victories on Super Tuesday. But the Democratic presidential hopeful got a bit muddled during his celebratory speech, mixing up his wife Jill and..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Protesters storm stage during Biden Super Tuesday speech [Video]Protesters storm stage during Biden Super Tuesday speech

During his Super Tuesday speech, former Vice President Joe Biden was interrupted by protesters in Los Angeles, California.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Do former vice presidents like Joe Biden have Secret Service protection?

Joe Biden and his wife were rushed by protestors on Super Tuesday as they addressed supporters. The women were quickly led offstage.  
USATODAY.com

U.S. House committee seeks Secret Service protection for White House candidates

The U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Homeland Security is seeking Secret Service protection for all presidential candidates, Democratic Representative...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.