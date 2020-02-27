Global  

VP Mike Pence to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee amid coronavirus tensions

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Washington state Thursday to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee amid rising anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak and political criticism over the Trump administration’s response. Pence, who has been placed in charge of the federal coronavirus efforts, announced his plans in a tweet, saying, “We are here for every […]
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low

Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low 00:40

 On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence announced the release of 15,000 coronavirus testing kits. The VP, who was tapped by President Trump to lead the coronavirus efforts in the U.S., said that the administration will release an additional 50,000 kits to address the growing threat of an...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pence to meet with cruise industry leaders on coronavirus [Video]Pence to meet with cruise industry leaders on coronavirus

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told reporters at the White House he'll be meeting with leaders from the cruise line industry on "best practices" moving forward on handling coronavirus. CDC Director..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Gov. Baker Urges Schools To Cancel Overseas Trips [Video]Gov. Baker Urges Schools To Cancel Overseas Trips

Gov. Charlie Baker asked colleges and high schools to cancel international trips due to coronavirus risks.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gov. Jay Inslee steps into Swedish union negotiations, restarts talks

With the coronavirus looming as a health care threat, Gov. Jay Inslee is bringing in a mediator to broker an agreement between Swedish and its union.
Seattle Times

One King County patient has died due to novel coronavirus infection

One person in King County has died due to a novel coronavirus infection, Public Health – Seattle & King County officials announced Saturday morning. “It is a...
Seattle Times

Echo31745145

Echo RT @SimoneReports: Vice President Mike Pence has nothing but praise for Washington @GovInslee and the state's response to #COVID19. He'll b… 3 minutes ago

rccmi

Betty Combs Waggoner RT @seattletimes: Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Washington state Thursday to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee amid rising anxiety over… 4 minutes ago

MetroPulseUSA

Metro Pulse RT @NPR: Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Washington, the state hit hardest by the new coronavirus, on Thursday to meet with the go… 8 minutes ago

PamaMapa423

Pama Mapa RT @Q13FOX: Vice President Mike Pence to meet with Governor Inslee in Olympia Thursday https://t.co/QQcRFtzf4f https://t.co/8HR1pba0RS 22 minutes ago

JacqulineJ1

jacquline jackson AKA BADASS GRANDMA PERIOD RT @jennfranconews: #NEW: Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Washington State Thursday to meet with state and local officials in Olym… 24 minutes ago

lewiskamb

Lewis Kamb VP Mike Pence to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee amid coronavirus tensions https://t.co/68hsTEB2ms via @Jim_Brunner 25 minutes ago

dw504966

[email protected] MMA/boxing/News VP Mike Pence to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee amid coronavirus tensions https://t.co/0JSVQkgpZf via @seattletimes 25 minutes ago

