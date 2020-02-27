VP Mike Pence to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee amid coronavirus tensions
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Washington state Thursday to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee amid rising anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak and political criticism over the Trump administration’s response. Pence, who has been placed in charge of the federal coronavirus efforts, announced his plans in a tweet, saying, “We are here for every […]
On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence announced the release of 15,000 coronavirus testing kits.
The VP, who was tapped by President Trump to lead the coronavirus efforts in the U.S., said that the administration will release an additional 50,000 kits to address the growing threat of an...