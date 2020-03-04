Global  

Supreme Court Weighs Abortion Case; Schumer Remarks Draw Rebuke From Roberts

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Lawyers for the Center for Reproductive Rights and Louisiana faced a hot bench Wednesday in a case critical to abortion rights in the U.S. But the Chief Justice - a key vote - did not tip his hand.
Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment

Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment 01:18

 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

'You will pay the price': Schumer to conservative justices

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday told conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices &quot;you have released the whirlwind&quot; if they move forward on a controversial..

'You will pay the price': Schumer to conservative justices

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday told conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices "you have released the whirlwind" if they move forward on a controversial abortion case.

Super Tuesday aftermath, coronavirus, Supreme Court abortion case: 5 things to know Wednesday

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders move forward after surprising Super Tuesday results, more severe storms forecast in parts of the South and more news you need to...
Chief Justice Roberts Chastises Sen. Schumer for ‘Dangerous’ Remarks as Supreme Court Weighs Abortion Case


