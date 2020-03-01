Global  

Supreme Court Weighs Abortion Case; Schumer Remarks Draw Rebuke From Roberts

NPR Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Lawyers for the Center for Reproductive Rights and Louisiana faced a hot bench Wednesday in a case critical to abortion rights in the U.S. But the Chief Justice - a key vote - did not tip his hand.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case

U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case 02:18

 U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday as they weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on doctors that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment [Video]Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by..

Credit: Reuters - Politics

Battle Over Abortion Rights Back In Spotlight [Video]Battle Over Abortion Rights Back In Spotlight

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the Supreme Court is taking up its first major case of the Dondald Trump era.

Credit: CBS4 Miami


Recent related news from verified sources

This Pro-Life, Female Democrat’s Law Is At The Heart Of Upcoming Supreme Court Abortion Case

This Pro-Life, Female Democrat’s Law Is At The Heart Of Upcoming Supreme Court Abortion Case
Daily Caller

Abortion Returns To The Supreme Court This Week With Case On Hospital Privileges

The Supreme Court will hear a major abortion case on Wednesday that is focused on whether doctors should be required to have local hospital privileges.
NPR

