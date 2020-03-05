Sen. Hawley to censure Schumer after 'intimidation' of SCOTUS justices

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he plans to introduce a motion to censure Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for saying Wednesday that Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch would "pay a price" during a pro-choice rally.

