FISA court blocks FBI agents linked to Carter Page probe from seeking wiretaps: report

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
FBI agents involved in the wiretapping of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page have been blocked, at least temporarily, from appearing before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in regard to other cases, according to a report.
Recent related news from verified sources

Spy Court Sidelines FBI Agents Who Wiretapped Carter Page

FBI and DOJ employees under disciplinary review are barred from taking part in FISA
Daily Caller

Court Bans Agents Who Botched Carter Page Surveillance From Seeking Wiretaps

An opinion and ruling by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court also accepts a series of reforms the F.B.I. said it would make following a damning inspector...
NYTimes.com

