Sen. Johnson to force subpoena vote in Hunter Biden investigation, over Dem objections

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The dealings of Joe and Hunter Biden in Ukraine have gained new salience after the elder Biden's surge to co-front-runner status for the Democratic presidential nomination.
News video: Romney to support subpoena in Senate probe of Hunter Biden

Romney to support subpoena in Senate probe of Hunter Biden 02:18

 U.S. Senator Mitt Romney will vote to allow a subpoena in a Senate Republican investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's businessman son, Hunter Biden, his office said on Friday.

Romney to support subpoena in Senate probe of Hunter Biden

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney will vote to allow a subpoena in a Senate Republican investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's businessman son,...
Reuters

Senate panel postpones subpoena vote in Hunter Biden probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican-led Senate committee has postponed a subpoena vote as part of its investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son,...
Seattle Times


