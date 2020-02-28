Fox News Town Hall: President Donald Trump

Friday, 6 March 2020 () President Donald Trump defended the administration's response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents as he fielded questions from members of the public in his first TV town hall on Thursday, March 5 of the 2020 election cycle.
President Donald Trump called out Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. He said Schumer referencing two justices during an abortion rally posed a threat to the Supreme Court. Trump said: “If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached.” The president went off on Schumer,...