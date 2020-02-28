Global  

Fox News Town Hall: President Donald Trump

FOXNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump defended the administration's response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents as he fielded questions from members of the public in his first TV town hall on Thursday, March 5 of the 2020 election cycle.
 President Donald Trump called out Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. He said Schumer referencing two justices during an abortion rally posed a threat to the Supreme Court. Trump said: “If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached.” The president went off on Schumer,...

President Trump Travels To Scranton For Town Hall Meeting [Video]President Trump Travels To Scranton For Town Hall Meeting

Pennsylvania will once again be a battleground state in the election.

Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False' [Video]Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False'

President Donald Trump is claiming that the well documented 3.4% coronavirus death rate is "false". In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump said: "Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false..

Trump Complains About Fox News on Hannity: ‘I Think They’re Trying to Be Very Politically Correct’

President Donald Trump ripped into Fox News in an interview Wednesday night with Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity — citing “difficulties” with the...
JUST IN: Fox News Hosting Town Hall With Trump After Super Tuesday

JUST IN: Fox News Hosting Town Hall With Trump After Super TuesdayFox News is set to host a town hall with President Donald Trump next Thursday in Scranton, Pennsylvania, moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.
