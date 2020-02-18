Global  

Schumer last month condemned Trump for attacking a federal judge

FOXNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. – who has been widely condemned for his alleged threats against Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – just last month asked Chief Justice John Roberts to issue a statement condemning President Trump for "attacking a federal judge."
