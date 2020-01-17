Bill Clinton says Lewinsky affair helped "manage my anxieties"

Mr.Taxi666 RT @chuckwoolery: A new kind of science of Psychology? Bill Clinton says he used Monica Lewinsky to manage his anxiety. Welcome to the new… 16 seconds ago

janet watkins RT @SaraCarterDC: Bill Clinton Says Affair With Monica Lewinsky Was To 'Manage My Anxieties' Well, this is a new excuse. LOL. I'd love to… 40 seconds ago

Biljana 📚 ☕ RT @guardian: Bill Clinton says Monica Lewinsky affair was to 'manage anxiety' https://t.co/YvOObhHROg 42 seconds ago

the Winter Wolf RT @toryboypierce: Bill Clinton says pressure of being US president was reason for his affair with Monica Lewinsky who was 22. Actually, it… 47 seconds ago

Delreo Johnson The Guardian: Bill Clinton says Monica Lewinsky affair was to 'manage anxiety'. https://t.co/VG4nM1B8Gr 2 minutes ago

Crooked Media RT @atensnut: What in the Hell? On the next episode will he share why he raped. Bill Clinton says having***with Monica Lewinsky was '… 2 minutes ago

ConservativeLibrarian 'I did it to manage my anxieties'... https://t.co/PTaRIAjwAI 3 minutes ago