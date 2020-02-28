Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > House committee asks appeals court to reconsider decision blocking subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer

House committee asks appeals court to reconsider decision blocking subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Friday asked the full membership of the federal appeals court in Washington D.C. to review an earlier ruling by a court panel denying the committee the power to enforce a subpoena requiring testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Appeals Court questions Scottsdale 'arrest' prior to fatal shooting [Video]US Appeals Court questions Scottsdale 'arrest' prior to fatal shooting

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide whether to overturn a lower court ruling, which dismissed a lawsuit alleging excessive force and wrongful death against Scottsdale police.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published

US Appeals Court questions Scottsdale 'arrest' prior to fatal shooting [Video]US Appeals Court questions Scottsdale 'arrest' prior to fatal shooting

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide whether to overturn a lower court ruling, which dismissed a lawsuit alleging excessive force and wrongful death against Scottsdale police.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House Democrats request appeal asking court to enforce subpoena for former Trump White House counsel Donald McGahn

WASHINGTON — House Democrats asked a federal appeals court in Washington on Friday to reconsider enforcing a congressional subpoena for President Donald...
Seattle Times

Court won’t order former WH counsel to testify before House

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a setback for Democrats in Congress, a federal appeals court has ruled that judges have no role to play in the subpoena fight between the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

bozobaxter

trawicki House panel seeks rehearing over White House counsel subpoena fight https://t.co/z34qpljoJO 2 hours ago

MinkinaNataly

Nataly Minkina House Judiciary Committee Lawyers asked U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. Circuit to rehear Donald McGahn case. The p… https://t.co/YrUTgVcrmJ 3 hours ago

RickiMayhall

Ricki Mayhall RT @jilevin: House committee asks appeals court to reconsider decision blocking subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer https://t.co/K… 4 hours ago

Claudet25883916

Claudette Crawford RT @RobLegare: MORE: DC Appeals Judges Griffith and Henderson write "The Committee’s suit asks us to settle a dispute that we have no autho… 4 hours ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 House committee asks appeals court to reconsider decision blocking subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer https://t.co/vdMTdpmTNY 4 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk House committee asks appeals court to reconsider decision blocking subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer https://t.co/IYhknDLeQ0 4 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk House committee asks appeals court to reconsider decision blocking subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer https://t.co/Inc3p6pGEt 4 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen House Committee Asks Appeals Court to Reconsider Decision Blocking Subpoena for Former Trump White House Lawyer - https://t.co/TSNwRYO6Ar 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.