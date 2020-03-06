Bernie Sanders lost family in the Holocaust. The Nazi flag at his rally was personal.

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Bernie Sanders has yet to personally comment on perhaps the ugliest moment yet in his campaign for the presidency - a Nazi flag displayed Thursday at his rally in Phoenix.But given what Sanders has learned in recent years about... Bernie Sanders has yet to personally comment on perhaps the ugliest moment yet in his campaign for the presidency - a Nazi flag displayed Thursday at his rally in Phoenix.But given what Sanders has learned in recent years about... 👓 View full article

