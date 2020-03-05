Global  

Twenty-one people test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Twenty-one people have tested positive for coronavirus aboard a cruise ship denied entry to San Francisco Bay this week after a number of passengers and crew developed flu-like symptoms on the vessel, which was linked to previously confirmed COVID-19 infections.
News video: Cruise Ship Passengers At Risk After First Coronavirus Death Reported In Calif.

Cruise Ship Passengers At Risk After First Coronavirus Death Reported In Calif. 02:33

 According to the CDC, the man had just returned from Mexico aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco February 11, stopped at four ports in Mexico, then returned to San Francisco February 21. He and most of the other passengers got off the ship but 62 others at risk of infection...

19 Cruise Ship Crew Members, 2 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]19 Cruise Ship Crew Members, 2 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:50Published

Coronavirus Update: 44 People Test Positive In New York, 3 Cases Confirmed In New Jersey [Video]Coronavirus Update: 44 People Test Positive In New York, 3 Cases Confirmed In New Jersey

In New York, 44 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, many of them in Westchester County, and in New Jersey, three people are confirmed to have the virus; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published


wqs

Muhammad Waqas Iqrar RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Twenty-one people test positive for the #coronavirus aboard the #GrandPrincess cruise ship which was denied entry to San… 37 seconds ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Twenty-one people test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco https://t.co/7ryriQpvrk 1 minute ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English Twenty-one people test positive for the #coronavirus aboard the #GrandPrincess cruise ship which was denied entry t… https://t.co/Nx6rjenGtQ 2 minutes ago

kboyd05

kathleen RT @VancouverSun: Twenty-one people test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco https://t.co/OUzoLZv00O 6 minutes ago

VancouverSun

The Vancouver Sun Twenty-one people test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco https://t.co/OUzoLZv00O 8 minutes ago

ElaineFox

ElaineFox RT @KUSINews: 21 people aboard cruise ship off the CA coast tested positive for coronavirus, including 19 crew members, VP Pence announced… 16 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Twenty-one people test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco https://t.co/sjV6M2PgRY 19 minutes ago

Jerold_Chinn

Jerold 🚃🚈🚍 Twenty-one people aboard Grand Princess test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/6m8cHhVNsi 23 minutes ago

