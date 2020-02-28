Global  

Trump announces Mark Meadows to replace Mick Mulvaney as White House chief of staff

FOXNews.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
President Trump made a surprise announcement on Friday night that Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., would become his new White House Chief of Staff, replacing acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. 
Media Covering Coronavirus to ‘Bring Down the President,’ Mulvaney Claims

The acting White House chief of staff plays down the risks of the virus and criticizes the media for not covering Mr. Trump’s son Barron, something Melania...
NYTimes.com

Mick Mulvaney Out As White House Chief Of Staff

Mulvaney was Trump's third chief of staff - a job he held in an acting capacity in a White House defined by its high turnover. Next up: Mark Meadows.
NPR

