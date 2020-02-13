Global  

Trump to award golfers Annika Sorenstam, Gary J. Player the Presidential Medal of Freedom

FOXNews.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
President Trump will award the Medal of Freedom to golfers Gary J. Player and Annike Sorenstam later this month, the White House said Friday. 
Trump to honour Gary Player with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump will honour retired professional golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
